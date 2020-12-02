XPO's Season of Giving

In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, XPO announced a companywide shoe drive with our charitable partner, Soles4Souls. Throughout December, XPO employees will collect new or lightly used shoes to help Soles4Souls aid people living below the poverty line. We’ve placed collection boxes at various XPO sites for the donations. In addition, for each pair of shoes collected, XPO will make a $4 cash donation, up to $10,000.

