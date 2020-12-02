Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

XPO's Season of Giving

December 2, 2020
In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, XPO announced a companywide shoe drive with our charitable partner, Soles4Souls. Throughout December, XPO employees will collect new or lightly used shoes to help Soles4Souls aid people living below the poverty line. We’ve placed collection boxes at various XPO sites for the donations. In addition, for each pair of shoes collected, XPO will make a $4 cash donation, up to $10,000.

https://soles4souls.org/xpo/
KEYWORDS XPO Logistics
