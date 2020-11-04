Tailwind Transportation Software Expands Integration with Trucker Tools

RESTON, VA and VANCOUVER, BC – NOVEMBER 4, 2020 – Trucker Tools, which provides shipment visibility, carrier capacity management, automated booking and predictive freight-matching solutions for the transportation industry, announced today that Tailwind Transportation Software has expanded its engagement and is deploying Trucker Tools load tracking into its platform.

Tailwind provides brokers and small to medium-sized fleets with award-winning web-based transportation management software (TMS). Tailwind is integrating the new load tracking and visibility features into all of its TMS subscription tiers.

Tailwind currently has Trucker Tools Smart Capacity embedded within its TMS platform. Smart Capacity is a web-native application delivering capacity visibility, planning and management tools. It incorporates trusted, real-time data on available truckload capacity with predictive freight-matching algorithms, processes and workflows.

Already fully integrated into Tailwind’s TMS, Smart Capacity helps brokers and carriers eliminate stale data, reduce errors, and automate the search-to-book workflow, reducing the time – and cost – involved in finding the optimal available trucks and matching them with loads.

Reg Robazza, President and CEO of Tailwind noted that adding Trucker Tools load tracking was a natural extension of the two companies’ engagement. “We want to elevate our platform with proven technologies that deliver clear benefit to our customers,” said Robazza. “Integrating Trucker Tools load tracking will help our small-to-mid-sized carrier and broker TMS subscribers ultimately serve their customers better – and make more money per load.”

Trucker Tools load tracking is built on the industry leading Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which in addition to load matching, automated booking and load tracking, provides truckers with 17 of the most sought-after features and resources for managing their business while on the road.

Downloaded by over one-million independent truckers and actively used by 140,000 small fleets, the app utilizes the embedded GPS-functionality of the driver’s smartphone to automate real-time load tracking, providing updated in-transit shipment progress as frequently as every 15 minutes. It eliminates wasteful, manual telephone and texting ‘check calls’ between brokers and truckers.

Shippers within the Tailwind TMS platform will be provided with updated event notifications at arrival and departure of a shipment’s route. Key benefits for Tailwind customers include more accurate and timely shipment status data, improved exception management, and reduced operating costs. Broker personnel who might formerly spend hours a day manually tracking and updating shipment status can now redeploy that time to more productive and value-added work.

“We are helping our customers strengthen their carrier partner loyalty by reducing downtime, keeping them rolling with quality loads and reloads, and enabling them to plan more accurately for future loads,” Robazza emphasized. “That’s especially important in today’s capacity-constrained environment. It’s all about carrier engagement and support.”

Prasad Gollapalli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trucker Tools, noted that Tailwind joins other leading TMS providers leveraging Trucker Tools’ time-saving applications and functionality for the full cycle of truckload shipment management – from capacity search to match to automated booking, in transit tracking, delivery confirmation and document transmittal.

“It is a powerful combination of capacity visibility, streamlined workflow, tracking data latency and quality, and improved carrier engagement tools that complement Tailwind’s offerings, and provide highly functional tools to manage end-to-end truckload transportation,” he said.

Those wishing to learn more about the Tailwind and Trucker Tools load tracking integration are invited to the November 18th Tailwind and Trucker Tools webinar: Real-Time Load Tracking and Capacity Optimization with Tailwind and Trucker Tools.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About Tailwind Transportation Software: Since 2002, Tailwind has helped thousands of small to mid-sized trucking companies and freight brokerages improve their cash-flow, profitability, and better compete with the big players in the market. We provide award-winning, web-based Trucking & Freight Broker Software that you can access while at the office, at home, or wherever you need to be. No installation charges. No maintenance fees. No time wasted. Start your free trial in less than 60-seconds.

