BorderConnect for ACE/ACI Integration Now Available in Tailwind TMS Software

September 30, 2020 – Tailwind Transportation Software, the completely web-based TMS Software provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership and integration with BorderConnect, the industry leading ACE and ACI eManifest software for fleets of all sizes. The integration is available in the Enterprise tier of Tailwind’s Transportation Management Software.

The BorderConnect ACE/ACI integration helps Tailwind users that dispatch cross-border loads between the US and Canada. It simplifies Automated Commercial Environment (ACE), and Advance Commercial Information (ACI) processes so that crossing the border doesn’t have to be difficult.

“Based out of Vancouver, we work with a number of customers that are transporting goods both south and northbound every day,” says Kyle Shaw, Director of Product Design and Delivery at Tailwind. “Each one of these shipments needs to be approved by border services – which can be a daunting process. Tailwind is excited to give our TMS users easy access to BorderConnect ACE/ACI services, and to be one of the few, if not only, web-based TMS companies providing this type of affordable solution to streamline the border-crossing process.”

With the BorderConnect integration, Tailwind TMS users will be able to:

File eManifests quickly through BorderConnect’s ACE and ACI eManifest services

Stay compliant with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as well as Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) regulations

Eliminate duplicate data entry between the Tailwind and BorderConnect systems

Have data validation performed by Tailwind prior to it being sent to BorderConnect

Get up-to-the-minute manifest updates, ensuring that they’re always aware of whether or not a shipment clears

Together, these features result in improved efficiencies in creating and managing cross-border trips, driving down the amount of time and money required to manage ACE/ACI activities.

“BorderConnect is excited to provide Tailwind customers with reliable connectivity to CBSA and CBP,” says Daniel Dent, CEO of BorderConnect. “Carriers will reduce duplicate data entry and gain access to 24/7 eManifest support. We look forward to working with Tailwind to further BorderConnect’s mission of making crossing the border as easy as possible.”

Tailwind’s proven track record in increasing trucking data accessibility moves companies forward, and the integration of BorderConnect adds value for Tailwind customers at every turn. Through time-saving partnerships like this one, we ensure that the road ahead is comfortable and problem-free.

Interested in learning how Tailwind with the latest BorderConnect integration can work for you? Book your own custom Tailwind TMS tour or start a free Tailwind TMS Trial.

