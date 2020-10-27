World’s largest LNG-powered container ship makes first call in Europe

The CMA CGM Jacques Saade, the world’s largest containership powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), made its first call in Europe today, arriving at the Malta Freeport terminal, according to French container shipping and logistics company CMA CGM.

The Jacques Saade connects Asia to Europe, with a capacity of 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The LNG-powered vessel left Singapore with a load of nearly 21,000 full containers, crossed the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal to reach the Mediterranean port and will continue her journey to Northern Europe, according to CMA CGM officials.

The vessel is part of a new class of ships featuring state-of-the-art technology and LNG-powered engines, which are designed to reduce carbon emissions among the company’s fleet.

“Our flagship is making her first call in Malta, a strategic hub for our Group,” Nicolas Sartini, executive vice president, ports and terminals, for CMA CGM Group, said in a statement announcing the ship’s arrival in Malta. “The CMA CGM Jacques Saade, which already has her place in history as a result of the ground-breaking decision to fit her with LNG power systems, recently set a new world record with her container load, and she embodies our commitment to championing the energy transition in the shipping sector.”