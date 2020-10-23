PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES RECEIVES RYDER CARRIER QUALITY AWARD

GLEN MILLS, PA – October 23, 2020 – Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), is the proud recipient of the Ryder Carrier Quality Award for the International Maritime Commerce category. Pilot has been honored by Ryder with 17 previous awards and has received the International Maritime Commerce category for the second year in a row. In 2019 Pilot successfully completed over 3,000 shipments for Ryder, mainly through Pilot’s automotive division.

The award recognizes carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on various metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, innovation, and safety. Receiving this award is a testament to Pilot’s commitment to exceeding service quality and operational excellence.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Ryder for providing the highest level of service year after year,” says John Hill, president and chief commercial officer of Pilot Freight Services. “Our strong international network reliably moves freight from Asia and around the globe, establishing Pilot as a valued partner for Ryder."

