Goldman Sachs Honors LLamasoft for Entrepreneurship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (October 20, 2020) – LLamasoft, the leading provider of AI-powered supply chain

analytics software to the world's leading brands is proud to announce that the company’s CEO, Razat

Gaurav, has been recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the “100 Most Intriguing

Entrepreneurs of 2020” at its Builders + Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs selected Mr. Gaurav as one

of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day virtual event.

Since joining LLamasoft as CEO in April 2018, Gaurav has further solidified its leadership in the supply

chain design space, and expanded into a broader innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) based supply

chain decision making platform called llama.ai which is being rapidly adopted by some of the most

highly respected global Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, retail and logistics. He has also

significantly expanded the company’s focus on customer success, tripled the number of data science and

operations research related experts, and struck strategic partnerships with leading consulting firms as

the business scales up. These efforts have resulted in doubling of LLamasoft’s revenue since Gaurav

arrived at the company. He fosters an inclusive culture built around innovation, while instilling a passion

to improve the lives of people and organizations in everything the “llama herd” does.

“I’m very humbled to be honored by Goldman Sachs for innovation and entrepreneurship,” commented

Razat Gaurav, CEO at LLamasoft. “This is a direct result of the passion, dedication and hard work of

every LLama and our partner ecosystem. Our herd is special, and we continually work together across

the globe to help organizations reimagine decision making across the supply chain. 2020 has brought a

spotlight to supply chains and the need to rapidly apply advanced technologies, rethink the fundamental

design and accelerate digitalization initiatives. LLamasoft’s future is bright and I’m so energized by the

continued innovation of this team.”

Prior to LLamasoft, Gaurav served as Blue Yonder’s Executive Vice President, General Manager and Chief

Revenue Officer. His experience also includes leadership roles at i2 Technologies and Ernst & Young. He

is currently also a member of the Board of Directors of LLamasoft, and the Advisory Board of the

University of Michigan’s Industrial and Operations Engineering Department.

“True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief

Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of

impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman

Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased

to recognize Razat as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020.”

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year took place virtually, consisted of

general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as

resident scholars.

About LLamasoft, Inc.

LLamasoft delivers the science behind supply chain decisions at the world’s leading brands. Over 750 of

the world’s most innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to design operational strategies to achieve

profitability and growth goals. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, LLamasoft’s enterprise decision

platform enables business leaders solve problems in new ways and make smarter decisions faster as

their business and operating models change. With a true digital twin of the extended supply chain,

LLamasoft deploys decision solutions through enterprise-ready applications and an extensible no-code

App Studio that enables LLamasoft or its customers to rapidly build their own business applications. Its

customers have identified more than $16B in value leveraging insights from LLamasoft’s solutions. And

to reach its goal to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022, LLamasoft partners with humanitarian

organizations, government entities and the World Economic Forum to design and optimize health supply

chains.