TVH Americas Promotes Loren Hochhalter to Senior Business Development Manager, Industrial Parts

TVH in the Americas (TVH), a leading provider of quality replacement parts and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industries, is proud to announce that Loren Hochhalter has been promoted to Senior Business Development Manager, Industrial Parts, for the Americas. In his new position, Loren will continue working to promote the growth and success of the Industrial Parts Sales Department and will be responsible for leading the Industrial Parts Business Development Team.

Loren started with TVH in February of 2017 as the Western Regional Business Development Manager. During his time at TVH, he has continued growing sales and enhanced the customer experience. With 20 plus years in the rental industry, his background has given him a well-rounded understanding of how to improve customer satisfaction.

“Loren continues to be a great asset to TVH and the Industrial Parts department,“ said Jennifer White, Sales & Business Development Manager, Industrial parts for TVH Americas. "He has a very thorough understanding of our customers and their expectations and I’m confident that his experience and strong leadership skills will ensure his success in this new role.”

TVH is excited about this new opportunity for Loren and know he will continue to provide the best experience and care for our customers, while continuing to grow in this new role.

TVH has grown to become one of the most respected names in the material handling and industrial equipment industries. Our commitment to service, knowledge and product availability has made TVH the One-Stop-Shop for our customers. We offer more than 42 million products from 16 locations in the Americas and 72 locations globally.

For more information, contact Mary Strickler, Marketing Manager, TVH, 16355 South Lone Elm Road, Olathe, KS 66062, toll free phone 800-255-4109, phone 913-829-1000, fax 913-829-6206, www.tvh.com.