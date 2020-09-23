LLamasoft Named Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Winner for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - LLamasoft, the leading provider of AI-powered supply chain analytics software to the world's leading brands is proud to announce that it has been named a FastTrack winner by Ann Arbor SPARK for 2020. LLamasoft has been on the annual list recognizing successful businesses in Washtenaw County every year since 2008. This year, the company was recognized at a virtual event celebrating the winners on September 18, 2020.

"We say it every year it seems – but it stays true and gets more impressive each year: LLamasoft has won a FastTrack Award for 13 consecutive years which is an unprecedented achievement in the 20+ year history of the awards,” said Alex West, Director of Research at Ann Arbor SPARK. “It's remarkable to achieve 20 percent growth at any point in a company's lifecycle, but the fact that LLamasoft has been able to hit that target consistently for 13 years is remarkable and epitomizes why this award was created in the first place. Congratulations to LLamasoft!”

The Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack awards are presented to companies displaying a significant record of growth. Recipients of 2020 FastTrack awards were required to have revenue of at least $100,000 in 2016, with an annual growth of 20 percent for the following three years.

“We are honored to be recognized by Ann Arbor SPARK as a FastTrack company,” said Sandra Moran, LLamasoft’s Chief Marketing Officer. “To achieve consistent growth for over 13 years we have remained focused on delivering value to our global customers. With offices in locations around the world, we are proud to call Ann Arbor home and remain committed to this community – and now in a beautifully remodeled global headquarters in the heart of the city. Our team is optimistic about the future. The need for AI-powered, data driven answers to complex supply chain challenges has never been greater and, in some ways, we’re just getting started.”

LLamasoft’s solutions enable the world’s most innovative and successful companies, across nearly every industry, to deliver information business leaders need to make the best-informed decisions. Discover more about LLamasoft and their technology at the upcoming SPARK Ann Arbor Mobility Summit where LLamasoft CEO, Razat Gaurav, will host a virtual fireside chat session titled, “Building a Resilient Supply Chain Using AI” on September 23, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT. To learn more visit: http://bit.ly/MobSummit

About LLamasoft, Inc.

LLamasoft delivers the science behind supply chain decisions at the world’s leading brands. Over 750 of the world’s most innovative companies rely on LLamasoft to design operational strategies to achieve profitability and growth goals. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, LLamasoft’s enterprise decision platform enables business leaders solve problems in new ways and make smarter decisions faster as their business and operating models change. With a true digital twin of the extended supply chain, LLamasoft deploys decision solutions through enterprise-ready applications and an extensible no-code App Studio that enables LLamasoft or its customers to rapidly build their own business applications. Its customers have identified more than $16B in value leveraging insights from LLamasoft’s solutions. And to reach its goal to positively impact 100 million lives by 2022, LLamasoft partners with humanitarian organizations, government entities and the World Economic Forum to design and optimize health supply chains.