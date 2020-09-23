Omnichain’s Diane Sullivan Named to First Annual Women in Supply Chain Award List

LOS ANGELES – Sept. 23, 2020 – Omnichain™, an enterprise focused on providing intelligent supply chain management solutions, announces Diane Sullivan, vice president of product and operations, has been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's first annual Women in Supply Chain Award list. Created to celebrate the magazine’s 20-year anniversary, the new award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s editorial team recognized Diane specifically for her 25+ years of experience in the supply chain industry—a career that began with an Ireland-based 3PL provider and has since taken her across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. An expert in all aspects of supply chain management, Diane has leveraged this knowledge and continued interest in breakthrough technologies to design supply chain solutions for more than 200 brands. The solutions developed by Diane have helped these organizations streamline supply chain operations, increase efficiency, improve customer experience and drive business growth.

As vice president of product and operations at Omnichain, Diane continues to innovate, leading the development team to incorporate the latest technologies and features to enhance the company’s intelligent process automation platform. These are technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning that—when combined with the domain knowledge of Omnichain’s supply chain experts—enable clients to not only build more transparent, connected supply chains, but also make proactive, data-driven decisions in demand planning and replenishment, channel allocation, supplier management, omnichannel fulfillment, and more. Beyond the product itself, Diane directly consults each client on the successful execution of the solution within their organizations and supply chains.

On her award win, Diane commented, “I am honored that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has included me on its inaugural list of female supply chain leaders. Throughout my career, I have always found the greatest sense of fulfillment from collective success—whether it be the success of my clients and by virtue my own or that of esteemed peers like my fellow award honorees. In truth, I would not be where I am today if not for the support I’ve received from my mentors and the collaborations I’ve enjoyed with clients and colleagues. There needs to be more collaborative communication and mutual empowerment if we want to drive the industry forward. Ultimately, it’s just as important for supply chain stakeholders to work cohesively between their respective roles, as it is for leaders—women and men alike—to lift each other’s strengths and voices.”

“We received over 200 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women—a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award resembles females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry.”

Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2020 Women in Supply Chain winners. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain award will also appear in the magazine’s September issue.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Omnichain™

Founded by global supply chain expert Pratik Soni, Los Angeles-based Omnichain™ offers intelligent, best-of-breed supply chain process automation solutions. The demand-driven platform provides real-time transparency, trust and efficiency from source to shelf—and back—with holistic, real-time data decentralized in a mesh connectivity layer. Combining domain expertise and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the Omnichain platform is able to run predictive analytics and prescriptive execution from big data to simplify, orchestrate and automate global supply chains. This powerful combination of intelligent process automation (IPA) creates highly functional, proactive supply chains and delivers operational sustainability across the value chain. Notably, Omnichain holds intellectual properties related to blockchain connectivity, planograms, store- and SKU-level forecasting and replenishment. For more information, visit www.omnichains.com.