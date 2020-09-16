Blume Global Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Blume Global, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions empowered by the largest globally-connected network, today announced Tom Williams as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Williams led the finance team at Steelwedge as their CFO, which included the management of the acquisition by E2Open. Prior to Steelwedge, Williams served as Chief Financial Officer for Evestment, Inc., the world’s largest institutional investment database, for more than six years.

With more than three decades of experience in finance, including leadership roles at public companies, including Manhattan Associates and Sterling Commerce, Williams will work closely with Blume’s CEO and management team in order to help shape and define business strategies. His extensive knowledge of leading companies through initial public offerings and acquisitions, transparent accounting practices, investor relations, and experience in guiding companies through challenging times will be invaluable as Blume continues to grow during what has been an unprecedented year for the supply chain industry. Williams will be based out of Atlanta, and Blume’s Human Resources and Finance departments will report directly to him.

“Blume Global is extremely influential in the supply chain industry largely due to its innovative offerings which give customers access to a vast global logistics network to support their own development through the use of data. This data improves visibility and learning across the entire supply chain ecosystem,” said Tom Williams, CFO of Blume Global. “My goal is to identify ways to magnify our customers’ success by collaborating closely with CEO Pervinder Johar and the rest of the Blume team.”

“Tom’s past experience in leading companies through high growth periods and changes in the market will serve Blume well as the company continues to help customers digitize their supply chain to navigate the disruption brought on by global industry pressures and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. “I had the pleasure of working directly with Tom at Steelwedge. I look forward to utilizing his financial leadership of fast-growth companies here at Blume, especially as we enter the final quarter of such a challenging, yet productive, year and begin to plan for 2021.”

Built on decades of market leadership in international and domestic multi-modal logistics, Blume Global partners with ocean carriers, air cargo carriers, trucking companies, railroads, marine terminals, airports, rail ramps and warehouses in over 130 countries to ensure freight moves in an efficient, predictable and highly visible way. Learn more about Blume Global and its extensive network at www.blumeglobal.com.

From the world’s largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest owner-operator drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks. Every move. Every mode. Every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial audit & settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com.