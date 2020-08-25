Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Robert Wetzel to Service Center Manager in Columbus, Georgia

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 25, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Robert Wetzel has been promoted to service center manager in Columbus, Georgia.

Wetzel has more than nine years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Greenville, South Carolina service center as an outbound freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including manager trainee, inbound supervisor, outbound supervisor, operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Dallas.

“Robert has gone above and beyond in his numerous roles to help advance operations while proving to be an exceptional leader,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He remains committed to our culture, helping to develop future leaders and lead substantial improvements within multiple components of quality control.”

Wetzel, his wife and four-month-old daughter are excited to relocate to Columbus and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

