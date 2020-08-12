Geek+ launches first South American project with Walmart Chile

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) vendor Geek+ is continuing to launch projects in new countries, announcing today that it is providing goods-to-person “smart logistics” solutions to Walmart Chile for its first South American deployment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As the largest supermarket chain in the country of Chile, Walmart Chile operates 345 stores under the banners Liders Hiper, Lider Express, Superbodega Acuenta, and Central Mayorista.

“After successful projects in Mexico and the USA and the opening of our Americas headquarters in San Diego, California, we are very pleased to land our first project in South America and accelerate our regional expansion,” Mark Messina, COO of Geek+ Americas, said in a release.

China-based Geek+ says its goods-to-person picking system uses P-series warehouse robots to eliminate redundant walking by the picking workers, improve picking accuracy, and reduce labor intensity. Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), the system maximizes efficiency through robot task management, combined order optimization and picking, inventory management, dynamic wave optimization, and adjustments of inventory layouts.

The news follows Geek+’s announcement in July that it had signed a distribution partnership with Kuecker Logistics Group (KLG), a material handling systems integrator located in Belton, Missouri. Also in July, the company launched its “Lavender” and “Jasmin” models of disinfection robots, which clean coronavirus germs in large facilities by emitting ultraviolet light rays and spraying liquid solutions, respectively.