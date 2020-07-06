Chinese robot maker Geek+ launches coronavirus disinfectant bots

More robots are rolling forward to support the front line in the coronavirus fight, as autonomous mobile robot (AMR) provider Geek+ has launched two models of disinfection robots designed to support healthy work and living environments during the pandemic, the Beijing-based company said Friday.

To provide automated sterilization services, the firm’s “Lavender” model emits ultraviolet light rays, while the “Jasmin” model sprays liquid cleaning agents. Both units use automatic obstacle avoidance to work 24 hours a day in facilities ranging from warehouses to offices, schools, stores, transportation stations, and hospitals.

The designs follow similar approaches from warehouse automation provider Fetch Robotics, whose rolling bots disinfect the Albuquerque, New Mexico airport every night, and from companies including the Danish manufacturer Blue Ocean Robotics and Chinese retail giant JD.com.

“The pandemic has endangered global health, put a strain on large parts of society and pushed many businesses to a halt,” Yong Zheng, founder & CEO of Geek+, said in a release. “As the world slowly re-opens, AMRs can play a key role in safeguarding workers and the public and guaranteeing business continuity. Our two disinfection robots are designed to operate as public health guardians and fully support workers and companies in this global crisis.”

The launch follows Geek+’s recent announcement that it had collected $200 million in venture capital backing to support its AMRs for applications in retail, apparel, e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical, and third party logistics (3PL).

And on July 1, the company said it had landed a contract to provide logistics robots for a Cincinnati, Ohio, fulfillment center operated by Winit, an integrated supply chain solutions provider for cross-border e-commerce.