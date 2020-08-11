Barcoding, Inc. Joins Infor Alliance Partner Program

BALTIMORE - Aug. 11, 2020 – Barcoding Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, announces their successful introduction into the Infor Alliance Partner Program.

Infor Alliance Partners are recognized leaders within the enterprise service and technology market, with established business practices and solutions designed to help companies improve their operational efficiency. The Infor Alliance Partner organization is aligned with Barcoding’s Enterprise Sales team to ensure optimal synergy and position team members as key SMEs in their respective industry niches.

As an official Infor Alliance Partner, Barcoding will collaborate with Infor on delivering solutions designed to enable Infor EAM customers to become more efficient, accurate, and connected. Collaboration will occur at the planning, design, and operational levels so that solutions and delivery can leverage each other for the greatest value to our customers.

Barcoding will have specific focus on the Infor EAM platform, a best-in-class asset management platform that helps digitize and optimize maintenance operations to reach new levels of efficiency. Infor EAM is an industry leading and purpose-built asset management system with the ability to scale and transform as organizations change and grow.

Barcoding brings over 22 years of experience in deploying asset management systems, with extensive knowledge around best practices for tagging and tracking assets with barcode/RFID/IoT technology and capabilities to automate data capture. Barcoding can now leverage powerful extensibility tools that Infor offers, like Infor ION, Infor Go, and Infor Data Lake. In addition, Barcoding is the recognized leader in the deployment and management of mobile data capture and technology solutions. All of Barcoding’s capabilities and experts are now available to Infor customers looking to leverage Infor EAM to its fullest.

With the alliance, Barcoding will be able to:

• Deliver Infor EAM to organizations.

• Enhance Infor EAM and/or Storeroom through rich end-point agnostic data capture technologies (mobile, RTLS, RFID, and barcode scanning).

• Provide Infor customers with asset/warehouse readiness that will include everything an organization needs to begin tracking with Infor EAM (hardware, infrastructure, labeling, and tagging).

“We are excited to join the Infor Alliance Partner Program. Having worked in the data capture space since 1998, we look forward to helping enterprises manage and maintain assets more efficiently and accurately,” says Ken Currie, VP of Business Development for Barcoding, Inc.

“We extend a warm welcome to Barcoding and look forward to their joining the Infor Partner Network as an official Infor Alliance Partner,” said Chris Lund, Sr. Director, Go to Market Strategy – EAM, Infor. “Our partnership with Barcoding will provide a solution framework for our mutual customers that addresses the challenges of today and can scale and continue to support enterprise transformation.”

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Barcoding

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, MD, with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.