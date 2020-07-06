AE Rodda Dairy Company Chooses Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, today announced that A.E. Rodda & Son Ltd. has recently selected the Cleo Integration Cloud platform to manage EDI workflows from all of its customers, and to integrate its ERP solution with improved B2B workflows for better end-to-end data processing and comprehensive ecosystem visibility.

It’s a fitting and timely move for the “keeper of the cream,” as the company is well known far and wide for its classic roots and product excellence.

In 1890, Eliza Jane and Thomas Rodda started making Cornish Clotted Cream in their farmhouse kitchen in Scorrier, near Redruth, a town in Cornwall, England. Fast forward to today, and Rodda’s is enjoyed all over the world, in countries as varied as Dubai, Germany, Holland, Italy, Japan, Madeira, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Tenerife, and Hong Kong.

The company sources its milk off farms within just 30 miles of their Cornwall creamery, for producing clotted cream, milk, butter, pouring cream, and other dairy products which it supplies to all the major UK retailers, as well as to individual customers and catering businesses through their online shop.

Rodda’s is synonymous with cream teas not only in the UK but around the world with many high-end customers and hotels providing their customers with a taste of Cornwall wherever they happen to be. Rodda’s business has expanded significantly in recent years to where they needed a cloud integration solution that would help them communicate more effectively with customers going forward. The new integration platform Cleo has delivered affords real-time visibility into their customer transactions per year including purchase orders, invoices, and shipping notices exchanged with their customer base. The system has provided a range of functions at Rodda’s with direct visibility of customer transactions.

The Cleo Integration Cloud platform is purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimise critical supply-chain integration processes. With greater choice on how integration is handled, companies like Rodda’s can blend self-service and Cleo Services for integration agility and control. Together with end-to-end visibility across EDI and API integrations, technical and business users at the company can have the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes.

“Real-time visibility is particularly important for Rodda’s, given the fast moving, fresh nature of our products,” said Marc Wilcox, Senior Business Analyst, with Rodda’s. “Timely processing of the orders we receive is critical to ensure our customers receive our products at the right time and in the right place. We are delighted to be working with Cleo as a key business partner.”

Chris Jelliman, senior director, EMEA, for Cleo, added, “Rodda’s has a fantastic brand and a focused sense of purpose. We are very excited to provide real business impact as they execute their business strategy.”