Hudson convenience stores to open PPE vending machines—Covid-19 roundup for June 12

Travel convenience store operator Hudson has launched a line of personal protection equipment (PPE) vending machines, planned for installation in 27 airports across North America by the end of the summer.

The machines will be located in pre-security-check locations, offering a shopping experience for travelers and essential airport workers who may have forgotten their PPE at home, or are looking for additional ways to keep themselves and their families healthy, East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Hudson said.

Each vending machine will be stocked with a variety of essential products which can be purchased with a credit card 24 hours per day. To ensure a sanitary retail experience, the vending machine’s touchscreen will be sealed with an anti-microbial shield that eliminates germs on the surface for three to four months before replacement, and the machines will be surrounded by social distancing floor decals to maintain crowd control.

“With the gradual return of passengers to airports across North America following Covid-19, we’re noticing a behavioral change in travelers which puts health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience,” Brian Quinn, executive vice president and COO of Hudson, said in a release. “To meet these expectations, we’ve developed an extensive product offering as part of our PPE vending machines that delivers traditional and technology-focused health and safety options.”

The machines will include: individual and bulk packaged face masks, including disposable, KN95, and cloth options; individual 2 oz. and 4 oz. hand sanitizers, and bulk hand sanitizer wipes; all-in-one hygiene kits; nitrile gloves and multi-use thermometers; and portable and rechargeable UV-C sanitizers for mobile devices and personal items.

And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) introduced a free online interactive world map to provide travelers with the latest Covid-19 entry regulations by country. The feature is a response to a recent IATA survey on people’s post-crisis air travel concerns, which showed that more than 80% of travelers said they are as concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they are about actually catching the virus during travel. The map relies on IATA’s Timatic database which traditionally contains information on documentation required for international travel. To keep pace with the dynamic situation with respect to the pandemic, Timatic is updated more than 200 times per day. “As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travelers will need to know which countries’ borders are open and what health restrictions exist. Travelers can rely on Timatic for comprehensive and accurate information on travel during the pandemic,’’ IATA’s assistant director for Timatic, Anish Chand, said in a release.

Transportation and logistics service provider Pilot Freight Services says the production of medical gowns and gloves has increased significantly as countries resume manufacturing, following regional peaks of coronavirus cases. To sustain that increase, the manufacturing base for this personal protection equipment (PPE) has shifted from China to Southeast Asia and Turkey, both meeting strong global demand and also preparing for a potential second wave of the pandemic, the company said. “During crucial moments, we can leverage the local knowledge and expertise of Pilot’s global partners to provide essential logistics and supply chain support,” Tom Pelliccio, executive vice president, international of Pilot Freight Services, said in a release. “We continue to monitor the state of the global supply chain as the manufacturing of PPE remains steady in the shifting international market.”

Transportation integration provider eTrac has opened access to its carrier network to companies in need of capacity during the pandemic. To date, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company has matched nearly 100 carriers to shippers, third party logistics providers (3PLs), and freight forwarders. In April, the firm shared access to its database of carrier partners, a comprehensive list of last mile carriers and the associated services they provide throughout the country. Companies can use the database to find last mile capacity where they need it during this difficult time, the firm said. “During this time, workforces are limited and demand is high,” eTrac Executive Vice President Danny Barfield said in a release. “The last mile is always crucial, but now even more so. We have the database and carriers ready to go — why not allow everyone to utilize it?”

Echo Global Logistics has launched a program to thank truck drivers for their work in keep America moving during the coronavirus pandemic. Through its “EchoCares: Thanking Truck Drivers During Covid-19” initiative, Echo recently surprised over 2,200 truck drivers from across the country with gift cards to the Subway sandwich chain. Echo employees also participated by making donations, which were all matched by the company to give back to even more drivers. “As the effects of Covid-19 continue to impact all of us throughout the country, we at Echo sincerely appreciate the hard work and dedication of truck drivers during this challenging time,” Echo President and COO Dave Menzel said in a release. “Their courage and commitment allow all of us to get the items we need, whether we are families purchasing food and household necessities, business owners working to keep operations running, or healthcare workers counting on critical medical supplies.”

