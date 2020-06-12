Hudson convenience stores to open PPE vending machines—Covid-19 roundup for June 12

Travel convenience store operator Hudson has launched a line of personal protection equipment (PPE) vending machines, planned for installation in 27 airports across North America by the end of the summer.
The machines will be located in pre-security-check locations, offering a shopping experience for travelers and essential airport workers who may have forgotten their PPE at home, or are looking for additional ways to keep themselves and their families healthy, East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Hudson said.
Each vending machine will be stocked with a variety of essential products which can be purchased with a credit card 24 hours per day. To ensure a sanitary retail experience, the vending machine’s touchscreen will be sealed with an anti-microbial shield that eliminates germs on the surface for three to four months before replacement, and the machines will be surrounded by social distancing floor decals to maintain crowd control.
“With the gradual return of passengers to airports across North America following Covid-19, we’re noticing a behavioral change in travelers which puts health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience,” Brian Quinn, executive vice president and COO of Hudson, said in a release. “To meet these expectations, we’ve developed an extensive product offering as part of our PPE vending machines that delivers traditional and technology-focused health and safety options.”
The machines will include: individual and bulk packaged face masks, including disposable, KN95, and cloth options; individual 2 oz. and 4 oz. hand sanitizers, and bulk hand sanitizer wipes; all-in-one hygiene kits; nitrile gloves and multi-use thermometers; and portable and rechargeable UV-C sanitizers for mobile devices and personal items.
