DAT Names Greg Hastings Vice President, Strategy Execution

Greg Hastings is DAT’s Vice President, Strategy Execution. Reporting to CEO and President Claude Pumilia, Greg is responsible for the development and execution of DAT’s strategic and business planning processes. Greg also leads the company’s partnering initiatives and mergers and acquisitions.



Greg was a core leader in the Transport & Logistics practice at McKinsey & Co., where he helped clients assess merger and acquisition opportunities, design and launch digital business models, improve operational efficiencies, and navigate disruptive trends and their implications on the supply chain.



Prior to joining McKinsey, Greg spent more than 11 years in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer commanding Ranger and Airborne units.



He holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the United States Military Academy at West Point.