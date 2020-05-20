PROTECTIVE ASSET PROTECTION MAKES ONLINE DEALER TRAINING INSTITUTE AVAILABLE DURING COVID19 PANDEMIC

CHESTERFIELD, MO (May 20, 2020) – Protective Asset Protection, a leading provider of F&I programs, services and dealer owned warranty company programs, has made available its library of professional development training courses to all dealership personnel and agents. This curriculum can be used to help industry professionals sharpen their skills during the COVID-19 pandemic and containment efforts. Click here to access the training videos.

Auto dealers will need to leverage new resources in order to provide the right F&I product experience in a quickly evolving retail environment where digital and contactless transactions continue even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent report from McKinsey & Company, companies will leverage training to survive and thrive in a post-COVID-19 world:

“Increase the speed and productivity of digital solutions. To deal with the crisis and its aftermath, companies not only need to develop digital solutions quickly but also to adapt their organizations to new operating models and deliver these solutions to customers and employees at scale. Solving this “last mile” challenge requires integrating businesses processes, incorporating data-driven decision making, and implementing change management.”

The Protective Asset Protection Training Institute’s online training solutions provide the professional skills necessary for dealer and F&I professionals to be successful in today’s industry. Each course is designed to maximize content retention with engaging videos, study guides and quizzes. Users may participate in the online courses at their own pace, at anytime and anywhere.

F&I training has made a notable impact to the bottom line at many of today’s dealerships. Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Fortune-500 automotive retailer announced recently that F&I gross profit per retail unit (PRU) increased +6.8 percent during the first quarter when the effects of COVID-19 began.

“Investing time and resources into more F&I training will benefit employees during COVID-19 while foot traffic is down from pre-virus levels,” said Bill Koster, vice president of specialty sales and training for Protective Asset Protection. “All of the F&I training curriculum offered contain videos designed to help dealership personnel maximize their sales opportunities during COVID-19, and post-pandemic when online shopping will continue to be a growing makeup of transaction activity.”

Click here to access the F&I training institute.

