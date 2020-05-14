Fleet Advantage’s John Flynn Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine’s Pros to Know Award

FORT LAUDERDALE (May 14, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management today announced its CEO, John Flynn, has been included in the Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine’s list of 2020 Pros to Know in the supply chain industry for the second consecutive year.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation. The Pros to Know Award recognizes executives from a software firm or service provider, consultancy or academia who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet significant challenges in the supply chain.

John Flynn is recognized for his renowned business and financial acumen in the leasing industry, with over three decades of transportation-related expertise. Under Flynn’s leadership, Fleet Advantage’s vision is to help America’s corporate transportation fleets leverage data analytics, asset management and flexible financing to identify and act upon vehicle obsolescence while sustainably driving down supply chain costs and increasing productivity. Their proprietary ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software) is the company’s innovative data analytics software and a one-stop resource that enables supply chain executives to manage their entire fleet with a few keystrokes. Fleet Advantage now has over $1 Billion of assets under management and has a proven track record and long-term relationships with 25 of the Top 100 Private Fleets in the country.

Fleets with newer trucks not only benefit through economic sustainability, but also benefit from advanced safety technology. Using Fleet Advantage’s shorter lifecycle program ensures that state of the art safety technology is being constantly upgraded thereby reducing accidents, avoiding expensive litigation, and improving driver retention. Flynn has a tenacious belief that when drivers know that employers act with concern about their safety and wellbeing it enhances driver loyalty, promotes a more stable work force, increases productivity and teamwork while aiding the general public motorists’ safety.

“The supply chain profession is the most exciting it’s ever been. With cutting-edge technologies designed to help the industry run smoother, easier and safer, coupled with professionals leading

the charge for change, innovation and sustainability, it’s an exciting time to be in the supply chain industry,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These Pros to Know are the best of the best in their industry, and I look forward to seeing how they continue to revolutionize today’s—and tomorrow’s—supply chains.”

Winners are recognized in the April issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage serves America’s top truck fleets and guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest eco-efficient clean diesel technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity, while reducing total operating costs. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida - Emerging Category award.