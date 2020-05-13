RAYMOND’S JENNIFER DE SOUZA NAMED FOOD LOGISTICS’ CHAMPION: ROCK STAR OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN

GREENE, N.Y., May 13, 2020 — Jennifer de Souza, senior director of energy solutions, procurement and leasing for The Raymond Corporation, has received a Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose work has shaped milestones in efficiency, productivity and innovation throughout the global food supply chain.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award,” de Souza said. “Continuing to educate companies about the benefits of alternative energy solutions will lead to improved productivity within many industries, including food and beverage. Ultimately, alternative energy solutions including lithium-ion batteries will lead to a more efficient workforce and higher throughput.”

De Souza currently holds general management responsibility for energy storage solutions and leads Raymond’s alternative energy initiatives. Her experience maximizing efficiencies in manufacturing, warehousing and global supply chain operations to reduce overhead costs has supported The Raymond Corporation’s journey to exploring alternative energy solutions. Her leadership over production of Raymond’s line of energy solutions includes the lithium ion powered 8250 walkie pallet truck, as well as Raymond’s planned reach and orderpicker lift trucks with integrated lithium ion batteries. She has a passion for educating operations regarding the benefits of lithium-ion batteries, which has led her to contribute to articles in a variety of material handling publications highlighting how alternative energy solutions drive increased productivity while generating significant cost savings.

“The 2020 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, to ensure their company’s supply chains are operating in an efficient, safe and transparent manner,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics. “These professionals are crucial in helping today’s food and beverage supply chains to meet consumers’ future demands.”

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter.

####

Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.

©2020 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.