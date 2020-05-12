FourKites® to Host Largest-Ever Virtual Conference Focused on Carrier and Broker Operations

FourKites®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, will host the largest-ever virtual carrier summit focused on carrier and broker operations at the logistics industry. Presenters and panelists will include Nick Cook, VP and CIO at FFE Transportation Services; Tim Higham, President and CEO at AscendTMS; Keith Mowery, SVP of Logistics at United States Cold Storage; James Laveck, Senior Director, Transportation & Logistics at GE Appliances; George Henry, SVP of Logistics at USA Truck; Jeff Tucker, CEO of Tucker Company Worldwide; and Terry Finnegan, Senior Director at Sysco.

The free summit, titled “Carrier & Broker Operations: Efficiency, Growth, Collaboration,” taking place on May 13, will feature a range of conversations with shippers, brokers and carriers about how carriers and brokers can drive business efficiency and growth even in the face of current economic challenges. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from shippers about their carrier selection process and requirements; how leading carriers are differentiating their services; and how to leverage leading technologies to maximize operational efficiencies. The conference will also provide valuable advice on how to foster stronger carrier/customer partnerships.

“We’re very enthusiastic about participating in this critical and timely event,” said George Henry, SVP of Logistics at USA Truck. “In a relatively short time on the platform, USA Truck has already achieved marked improvements in onboarding, on-time delivery, dwell, utilization and customer satisfaction. The value of real-time visibility data and predictive insights has never been more important for the entire logistics community, and we look forward to sharing our experiences and learning from others in the FourKites ecosystem.”



“With COVID-19 emerging as an unexpected reality this year, it’s critical to recognize the major impact it’s having on the supply chain, and find collaborative solutions that can generate wins on all sides of the equation,” said Kevin Taylor, Vice President, Carrier Operations at FourKites. “We are thrilled to be hosting this event that celebrates our remarkable community, and that fosters relationships between brokers, carriers and their customers in a way that will help them thrive through this unique period in time.”



Register for the event here: https://go.fourkites.com/carrier-broker-operations-virtual-summit.



Since launching six years ago, FourKites has pioneered the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and orchestrate their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 380 of the world’s top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 600,000 shipments every day.

To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com, or email partnerhub@fourkites.com.