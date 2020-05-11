Goodwill makes masks for Ryder essential staff—Covid-19 roundup for May 11

Job training nonprofit group Goodwill of South Florida has converted a portion of its sewing operations to manufacture 20,000 masks for employees at transportation and logistics company Ryder System Inc. The initiative extends a long relationship between the two organizations, since company founder James Ryder was also one of three founders of Goodwill some 60 years ago, David Landsberg, CEO of Goodwill South Florida, said in a release.

The masks are being used to protect Ryder’s essential employees as they support the flow of goods and services needed in the fight against Covid-19. Each mask is made with camouflage on the outside, a softer fabric on the inside, and elastic ear loops.

Goodwill South Florida is taking measures to ensure the safety of the employees who are working to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) by having the facilities sanitized regularly, placing sewing machines at a distance of six feet apart, and installing vinyl partitions between work stations. Also, staff nurses take daily temperatures and provide masks and hand sanitizers to each dedicated Goodwill employee entering the facility.

“The men and women of Ryder are working day and night to make sure the essential products and services get to where they need to be for all of us and our families during this challenging time,” said Heather Gatley, VP & Deputy General Counsel for Ryder, and a member of the board of directors for Goodwill South Florida. “We are thankful for the expertise of Goodwill in being able to quickly ramp up their sewing operations to make face masks to further protect the health and safety of our truck drivers, warehouse workers, technicians in the shop, and rental counter employees.”

