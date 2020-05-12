ATA builds on front-line worker initiative—Covid-19 roundup, May 12

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is joining with corporate partners to further its #thankatrucker campaign, launching its “Providing for the Frontlines” initiative this month.
Insurance firm OneBeacon along with U.S. Bank, Michelin, and Hydro-Chem Systems are joining with ATA to provide hand sanitizer nationwide as well as meals for professional truck drivers on the road, the groups said this week.
“This new initiative aims to celebrate unsung heroes in the trucking industry who continue to bravely deliver America’s goods throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as provide relief to the hard-working men and women behind the wheel,” Arlington, Va.-based ATA said in a statement Monday.
The initiative will include a photo contest in which drivers can submit a “fun photo” of themselves and their rig. Once submitted, they will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a $25 electronic gift card for a meal of their choice while on the road. Multiple winners will be selected daily. Truckers can enter and anyone can view the daily winners at www.trucking.org/thankatrucker.
Providing for the Frontlines builds on ATA’s efforts to support truckers nationwide. Earlier this month, the association teamed up with Protective Insurance and ABF Freight to supply 550 gallons of hand sanitizer to eight states across the country. To date, thousands of drivers have been able to refill their personal supply at no cost to them, ATA said.
Other efforts to support the Covid-19 fight include:
