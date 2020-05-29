CMA CGM donates 200,000 masks to City of Los Angeles—Covid-19 roundup for May 29

Logistics community supports coronavirus fight through efforts by DB Schenker, Premier Trailer Leasing, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Creform, ProGlove.

CMA CGM mask donation LA
May 29, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
Container shipping and logistics provider CMA CGM Group has donated 200,000 face masks to the City of Los Angeles to assist in the fight against Covid-19. 

The French maritime giant said the move underlines its connection to the U.S., where it serves 19 American ports with 34 services and 93 weekly port calls. In recognition of that bond, some of the masks will be donated specifically to workers of the Port of Los Angeles, supporting their dedication and efforts to keep the supply chains running during these difficult times.

The company says it has also helped in pandemic relief efforts by donating more than 1.2 million masks as well as several tons of medical and hygienic supplies, emergency food assistance, storage containers, and educational support. CMA CGM also has expedited the movement of medical production lines from Asia to North America, test-kit and ventilator air and ground transport throughout the U.S., and the delivery of 20 million masks and medical supplies to France in only 4 days. 

“CMA CGM is playing a key role in keeping the supply chain running during this pandemic. We are very proud to have CMA CGM as a friend and partner, and look forward to many years of close collaboration on all levels for the benefit of trade and humanity,” Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles executive director and City of LA chief logistics officer, said in a release.

And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:

  • DB Schenker announced today it has contracted with The City of New York to transport and deliver much needed personal protective equipment for health care workers in local area hospitals and elderly nursing homes. The cargo, which consists of personal protective equipment such as medical goggles, gloves and gowns, is being picked up in several locations throughout China, transported to the U.S. on direct charter flights, and delivered to special Covid-19 distribution centers in the city. “We worked with New York City and their consultants to determine the most efficient, economical, and time-sensitive way to get much needed PPE from suppliers in China to New York City,” Benno Forster, senior vice president and head of Airfreight Operations and Procurement for DB Schenker Americas, said in a release. “Our discussions included guidance related to Chinese Customs export clearance and compliance, U.S. Customs import clearance regulations, warehousing and distribution, pricing, and even recommendations for the best-suited aircraft for transporting this precious cargo. We are very proud the City of New York chose to contract with us to transport these critical goods for the frontline healthcare workers throughout the city.”
  • Trailer leasing and rental company Premier Trailer Leasing will donate the use of 40 refrigerated trailers in a move to help combat hunger during the Covid-19 pandemic. Premier will provide free rental of up to 40 Thermo King refrigerated trailers to Feeding America. These 53-foot trailers have a 40,000-pound perishable food capacity, allowing this partnership to help secure, store and distribute more than 6 million meals this summer. Premier’s long-time supplier, Thermo King, is also contributing funds to Feeding America foodbanks through its We Move Food grant program. “We at Premier Trailer Leasing are so happy that we can use our resources to help communities around the U.S. and provide meals to those who need them most,” Jim Aubuchon, president and CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing, said in a release. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Feeding America and show our appreciation for the important work they are doing to end hunger in our nation.”
  • Grocery supplier C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has pledged more than $300,000 in donations that will supply 100,000 KN95 masks to hospitals in hard-hit regions in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and will offer financial support for food banks and other charitable organizations across the country. As part of its overall Covid-19 relief initiative, C&S has also established an employee giving campaign, whereby employees can make need-based donations to colleagues within the company who demonstrate a financial need due to the public health crisis. “C&S is a family and we are committed to taking care of each other. By combining the company's overall national relief initiative with an employee giving campaign, we can positively impact communities nationwide, as well as our valued employees and their families,” Miriam Ort, chief human resources officer for C&S Wholesale Grocers, said in a release.
  • Industrial wearable computer provider ProGlove has created a product upgrade that activates proximity sensing for frontline workers in manufacturing, distribution, and logistics during the Covid-19 crisis. The platform leverages the company’s family of wearable barcode scanners and its smartphone app to provide safety and efficiency as production lines begin to resume operations, ProGlove said. Using the system, workers who come within close proximity of each other are alerted by an array of options on the wearable scanner, including audio sound, optic LED light, and haptic vibration signals. "Our key customers are sharing with us the challenges they're facing as they rethink and retool to restart operations," Andreas Koenig, CEO of ProGlove, said in a release. "We faced similar challenges as we reviewed our own processes for safety and efficiency. It is our natural tendency, as humans, to want to go back to doing things the way we did them before, however, it's not possible. Proper social distancing is now key to a successful return to work.”
  • Material handling equipment provider Creform Corp. has developed a new, simple temperature-screening station to help companies combat the spread of Covid-19 and to safely perform ongoing checks on both visitors coming in to its facilities and on its own employees. The metal-framed, wheeled station acts as a checkpoint, featuring a clear panel to keep the screener and incoming individual separate while the temperature is taken through a hole in the center of the plexiglass shield. The unit also features a small table to hold the thermometer, cleaning supplies, and recording documents.

To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.

