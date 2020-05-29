CMA CGM donates 200,000 masks to City of Los Angeles—Covid-19 roundup for May 29

Container shipping and logistics provider CMA CGM Group has donated 200,000 face masks to the City of Los Angeles to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

The French maritime giant said the move underlines its connection to the U.S., where it serves 19 American ports with 34 services and 93 weekly port calls. In recognition of that bond, some of the masks will be donated specifically to workers of the Port of Los Angeles, supporting their dedication and efforts to keep the supply chains running during these difficult times.

The company says it has also helped in pandemic relief efforts by donating more than 1.2 million masks as well as several tons of medical and hygienic supplies, emergency food assistance, storage containers, and educational support. CMA CGM also has expedited the movement of medical production lines from Asia to North America, test-kit and ventilator air and ground transport throughout the U.S., and the delivery of 20 million masks and medical supplies to France in only 4 days.

“CMA CGM is playing a key role in keeping the supply chain running during this pandemic. We are very proud to have CMA CGM as a friend and partner, and look forward to many years of close collaboration on all levels for the benefit of trade and humanity,” Gene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles executive director and City of LA chief logistics officer, said in a release.

