3PL Systems Inc. Integrates its Brokerware platform with Trucker Tools Smart Capacity

RESTON, VA and SIGNAL HILL, CA -- May 11, 2020 – Trucker Tools announced today that 3PL Systems Inc., a leading provider of transportation planning and management software for freight brokers and logistics providers, has completed integration with Trucker Tools’ Smart Capacity platform.

With this integration, which went into full commercial production today, 3PLSystems has embedded the full suite of Trucker Tools carrier relationship management applications including predictive freight-matching, automated load tendering through its Book-it-Now functionality, and real-time, automated shipment visibility.

The integration enables 3PLSystems customers to employ Smart Capacity’s tools and data in their daily work, accelerating how they find and book reliable, available truck capacity, build effective carrier relationships, and leverage real-time shipment tracking.

For 3PLSystems network of carrier-partners, it also provides a more simplified business process since truckers can interact with 3PLSystems clients directly through the multi-functional Trucker Tools mobile driver app.

“This integration is entirely complementary to our Brokerware platform and leverages Trucker Tools proven technology and clear leadership in the digital freight-matching, automated booking and visibility arena,” said Cameron Robertson, president and CEO of 3PLSystems.

“We are providing our broker-clients with powerful new planning and execution tools, more timely and accurate information about trucks available to book, and accurate, real-time location information on trucks carrying our customers’ freight. It’s a winning combination for our customers.”

Robertson noted his company seeks strategic partners that have strong, proven APIs (application programming interfaces), understand the intricacies of the freight brokerage business, are flexible, effective problem solvers, and bring a collaborative approach that helps brokers evolve and compete in today’s rapidly changing technology and business environment. “Trucker Tools checked all those boxes for us,” he said.

The toughest job for small and mid-sized brokers is finding and securing available trucks, especially ‘micro-carriers’ who operate 10 trucks or less, Robertson noted. Often with other platforms such as traditional load boards, information on who’s available ages quickly and by the time the broker sees the truck, it’s gone.

“Smart Capacity provides a live view of trucks that are available from hour-to-hour today, as well as those that will be available and where, 2, 3 and 4 days out. That’s huge for the broker,” Robertson noted. He added that Smart Capacity was particularly effective in eliminating “stale data” on truck capacity, and through its real-time updates, sophisticated algorithms and predictive capabilities, helping brokers reduce the costs of covering loads by significantly compressing the time it takes to find and match the right truck to the right load.

From Trucker Tools perspective, the partnership opens the door to potential new customers currently using 3PLSystems Brokerware TMS. “We have a strong proof case that demonstrates rapid time-to-value, and a platform that enhances their processes and workflows with 3PLSystems,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools.

“Our entire focus is being the technology partner of choice that helps brokers employ new technology and compete effectively as the brokerage market becomes more digital and automated. We’re a trusted partner enabling brokers to evolve and compete in this emerging new world.”

He added that 3PLSystems also is deepening its pool of available truck capacity through the Trucker Tools mobile app, which has been downloaded by nearly 900,000 independent truckers and is utilized by some 140,000 small fleet operators.

The app helps truckers reduce unproductive downtime and find loads faster through the provision of constantly updated intelligence on available loads, automating booking, and 17 of the most sought-after, smart-phone based features and functions small fleets and owner-operators want to help them manage business while on the road.

Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less.

