J.B. Hunt launches electronic signatures to support social distancing—Covid-19 roundup for May 1

Supply chain solutions provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. today announced an electronic bill of lading (eBOL) feature that will enable businesses and carriers to digitally sign BOLs, further reducing contact during the delivery process under Covid-19 social distancing policies.
J.B. Hunt says its new electronic BOL feature provides safer interactions between truck drivers and onsite personnel at customer locations by reducing or eliminating the exchange of paper documents. Using Carrier 360 or the J.B. Hunt Drive app, drivers are able to securely send the eBOL to customers for electronic confirmation and signature, whereupon a signed proof of delivery is then emailed to the customer.
The tool follows other company policies such as a work-from-home directive for employees whose on-site presence is not required to perform their work, as well as protocols around travel restrictions, self-quarantining, social distancing, and other safety precautions. The company is providing employees with hand sanitizer and gloves and established an emergency Covid-19 paid time off policy for employees who are unable to work due to the illness or quarantine.
“The current environment is challenging every aspect of the supply chain, from securing capacity to completing deliveries,” Shelley Simpson, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and president of highway services at J.B. Hunt, said in a release. “This new electronic bill of lading feature offers simplicity, efficiency, and most importantly, a safer option for drivers and front-line employees to sign load documents."
