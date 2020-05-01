J.B. Hunt launches electronic signatures to support social distancing—Covid-19 roundup for May 1

Supply chain solutions provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. today announced an electronic bill of lading (eBOL) feature that will enable businesses and carriers to digitally sign BOLs, further reducing contact during the delivery process under Covid-19 social distancing policies.

J.B. Hunt says its new electronic BOL feature provides safer interactions between truck drivers and onsite personnel at customer locations by reducing or eliminating the exchange of paper documents. Using Carrier 360 or the J.B. Hunt Drive app, drivers are able to securely send the eBOL to customers for electronic confirmation and signature, whereupon a signed proof of delivery is then emailed to the customer.

The tool follows other company policies such as a work-from-home directive for employees whose on-site presence is not required to perform their work, as well as protocols around travel restrictions, self-quarantining, social distancing, and other safety precautions. The company is providing employees with hand sanitizer and gloves and established an emergency Covid-19 paid time off policy for employees who are unable to work due to the illness or quarantine.

“The current environment is challenging every aspect of the supply chain, from securing capacity to completing deliveries,” Shelley Simpson, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and president of highway services at J.B. Hunt, said in a release. “This new electronic bill of lading feature offers simplicity, efficiency, and most importantly, a safer option for drivers and front-line employees to sign load documents."

And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:

A group of volunteers from the North American technology community has banded together to build a mobile app that helps truck drivers find essential services near their current locations, so they can continue operating safely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Known as Truckers Welcome, the site works as a “social application” that lets businesses add and share information about the services they are still able to provide to drivers—such as drive-through meals, washrooms, wi-fi, and fuel. With over 1,600 locations registered across the U.S. and Canada since it launched, the site addresses some of the significant challenges truck drivers face while on the road keeping goods and supplies flowing to grocery stores, hospitals, and communities, its creators say. "With the important social distancing guidelines in effect for the foreseeable future, we want to build up a valuable source of information for both truckers and business," said Dom Chorafakis, a Toronto-based volunteer working on Truckers Welcome, who also is a technology consultant. "This has been a continental effort with people volunteering to help from across Canada and the U.S.”

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Logistics Plus Inc. provided free customs clearance and delivery services to transport a load of 50,000 surgical masks for the City of Erie, Pennsylvania. The load was originally donated by Erie’s sister city in Zibo, China, and airfreighted to Chicago. Erie-based Logistics Plus then facilitated the customs clearance and paperwork, took possession of the shipment, and arranged complimentary transportation of the goods from Chicago to Erie. “Together we are ‘Erie Strong’,” Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus, said in a release. “Helping Mayor Schember and the city get these masks from Chicago to Erie and in the hands of our front-line government workers was an easy decision. I am also proud of our employees for the donations made to the mission, food bank, and others. It feels good to donate and to do something for those in need. Truly a win-win.”

Grocery chain Kroger is working with its dairy cooperative suppliers and farmers across the Midwest and South in an initiative to process and donate about 200,000 gallons of additional milk to Feeding America food banks and community organizations through the end of August. The move comes as Covid-19 business closures have roiled national food supply chains, forcing many dairy farms to pour out thousands of gallons of milk since they must continue milking their dairy cows whether restaurants, colleges, and other facilities are open or not. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the expanded Dairy Rescue Program yesterday, saying it will further the company’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program. "Kroger recognizes the growing need for fresh, highly nutritious food in our community, especially for children as schools remain closed during the pandemic to flatten the curve," Erin Sharp, Kroger's group vice president of manufacturing, said in a release. "At a time when dairy farmers have surplus raw milk, we're doubling down on our mission to reduce hunger and waste.”

The U.S. unemployment rate has spiked in recent weeks as coronavirus shutdowns and travel bans have hobbled most sectors of the economy, but the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is still hiring. That trend also includes the USPS, which says “Jobs available now with the country’s most trusted agency, whether you’re out of work or just looking for a career change.” Many logistics and delivery services nationwide are working double-time to keep up with climbing e-commerce orders as consumers shop for groceries and other essentials from the safety of their homes. “We have positions open in processing and delivery operations, on all shifts, at a location near you,” the post office’s Great Boston branch said in a recent release.

To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.

