Hyster-Yale launches social distancing tags as businesses re-open—Covid-19 roundup for July 27

Lift truck vendor Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. has launched a series of wearable, electronic tags that encourage social distancing practices as workers around the country return to work under strict conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees can wear the electronic tags on a lanyard, similar to building or equipment access cards, and are notified by a tactile buzz when other people get within six feet of them. The system offers a minimally intrusive solution that only makes its presence known when providing a proximity alert, according to Yale Materials Handling Corp. and Hyster Co., sibling companies that are both located in Greenville, North Carolina.
The solution uses ultra-wideband technology for tag-to-tag sensing and communication, avoiding the need for additional infrastructure such as Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage. And to prevent employees from selectively turning off the system to avoid social distancing enforcement, the devices require a unique, custom sequence to power down.
“The tag-to-tag solution offers a consistent method that takes the burden of requesting safe physical distance in work settings off of the individual,” Kevin Paramore, Yale’s emerging technology commercialization manager, said in a release. “This approach can help businesses build confidence among employees as they return to work, using a simple yet effective technology framework available at a competitive value.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
#Penske Truck Leasing continues to drive innovation and meet customer needs during COVID-19. Truck drivers may now easily check-in their trucks for service/ repairs while social distancing using a mobile app: https://t.co/fflNxA0JmX #connectedfleet #fleetmaintenance #mobileapps pic.twitter.com/vGrCXp1xZu— Penske Transportation Solutions (@PenskeNews) July 27, 2020
