Companies step-up efforts to supply PPE—Covid-19 roundup, May 1

Companies from across the supply chain continue to step-up their efforts to get personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed supplies to those on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the latest efforts include supplying fuel for flights delivering PPE nationwide and continued retooling of manufacturing facilities to make hand sanitizer and face shields for essential workers.
On Wednesday, oil and gas company BP said it will supply 3 million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx Express charter flights and Alaska Airlines at no cost to support timely delivery of PPE and other essential goods to areas of the United States at greatest risk for the novel coronavirus. BP said it will offset the carbon emissions of all donated fuel deliveries through its Target Neutral carbon emissions reduction program. The donation builds on BP’s commitment to supporting frontline workers by offering a 50-cents-per-gallon discount on fuel for first responders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers.
The donation to FedEx Express, supplied by Air BP, will be used solely for international air transportation to and from the United States to deliver critical medical supplies, including gloves, gowns, ventilators, and masks, that support the effort to fight Covid-19, BP said. Supplies will be coordinated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Alaska Airlines program will help with delivery of food, medical supplies, mail, and emergency passenger services in remote Alaska communities.
Other PPE efforts include:
To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pagesfrom around the supply chain sector.
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing