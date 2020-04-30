PossibleNOW Offers Regulatory Guide To Help Companies Maintain Regulatory And DNC Compliance

PossibleNOW™, the leading provider of direct marketing compliance, enterprise consent and preference management solutions, today announced they are offering 60-day access to their RegInfoHub product, giving telemarketing personnel the ability to review the latest regulatory updates and news that affects their organization during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the current hardship that the Coronavirus has placed on businesses, many organizations are considering how best to engage customers and prospects while maintaining compliance with regulations. RegInfoHub is the industry’s most comprehensive and easy-to-use direct marketing compliance guide.

RegInfoHub provides access to current regulatory information and compliance guidance for phone, text, email, fax, and pre-recorded message communications. It allows businesses to easily create customized views based on topic and jurisdiction, so they can spend more time on marketing and customer service and less time on worrying about compliance.

RegInfoHub features include:

Access to the latest regulatory updates, news and enforcement actions to keep you informed

Interpretive text is provided by our legal team to enhance your regulatory understanding

Chart Builder allows content to be customized by location and topic

Improved functionality provides more ways to find, organize and use information

Informational maps provide a summary view of specific regulatory information by location

Complex topics are simplified by rendering them in a diagram format

Intuitive user interface makes it easy to use the application

Latest technology and enhanced security features for peace of mind

“Staying current with regulations is about more than just remaining compliant with new rules and enforceable legislation,” said Eric Tejeda, Marketing Director. “RegInfoHub is a critical component in helping companies to build trust and long-lasting relationships with their customers in unprecedented times.”

PossibleNOW is offering the RegInfoHub at no cost for 60 days to new subscribers.

About PossibleNOW:

PossibleNOW leverages powerful technology and industry-leading expertise to enable companies to listen to customers, remember what they like and dislike and respond in useful, personalized ways. Its initial offering, DNCSolution, was tailored specifically to address the Do Not Contact databases and regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to customer do-not-contact preferences with peace of mind backed by a 100% compliance guarantee. Its enterprise consent and preference management platform, MyPreferences®, collects customer and prospect preferences, stores them safely and makes them available to any other system or application in the enterprise.

PossibleNOW strategic services experts identify opportunities, plan technology deployments, design consumer interfaces and position clients for a win. PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations gain control over communications, mitigate compliance risk and reduce marketing expenses while improving customer experience and loyalty. For more information about DNCSolution, visit https://www.possiblenow.com/do-not-call-compliance.