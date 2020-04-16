Trucking industry leaders named to White House economic revival group

Trucking industry leaders will take part in the Trump Administration’s effort to chart the country’s economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, industry trade executives said Wednesday.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) said its President and CEO Chris Spear will take part in the administration’s Great American Economic Revival initiative, which is convening bipartisan groups of industry leaders from across all sectors of the U.S. economy to address the country’s economic recovery from pandemic-related shutdowns.

“I am honored to serve our President and the nation in this capacity, representing the trucking industry and joining four ATA member company CEOs, to bridge this crisis to a safe, speedy, and full recovery,” Spear said in a statement Wednesday. “Just as they have during the mitigation and response efforts, truckers will be at the forefront as we revive our economy’s engine and get our country moving again. No industry will be more vital, and we embrace the opportunity to play a leading role in this national effort.”

Other ATA members represented include: Fred Smith, FedEx; David Abney, UPS; John Roberts III, J.B. Hunt; and Darren Hawkins, YRC Worldwide.