Trucking industry leaders named to White House economic revival group

April 16, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Trucking industry leaders will take part in the Trump Administration’s effort to chart the country’s economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, industry trade executives said Wednesday.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) said its President and CEO Chris Spear will take part in the administration’s Great American Economic Revival initiative, which is convening bipartisan groups of industry leaders from across all sectors of the U.S. economy to address the country’s economic recovery from pandemic-related shutdowns.

“I am honored to serve our President and the nation in this capacity, representing the trucking industry and joining four ATA member company CEOs, to bridge this crisis to a safe, speedy, and full recovery,” Spear said in a statement Wednesday. “Just as they have during the mitigation and response efforts, truckers will be at the forefront as we revive our economy’s engine and get our country moving again. No industry will be more vital, and we embrace the opportunity to play a leading role in this national effort.”

Other ATA members represented include: Fred Smith, FedEx; David Abney, UPS; John Roberts III, J.B. Hunt; and Darren Hawkins, YRC Worldwide.

 

Coronavirus Coverage Trucking Transportation
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

3eecd99d-e970-472f-9d76-1df172f92d91

How to Build an Overhead Conveyor - Step by Step

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Ultimation shows you how to plan and build a monorail style motorized overhead conveyor.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing