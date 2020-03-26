MHEDA releases Covid-19 resource page for material handling companies

Material handling companies that are trying to understand how the Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly changing business, government, and health conditions now have a new tool, following the release of an online resource site from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA).

Material handling companies and their employees can use MHEDA’s Covid-19 webpage to study five main links and topics, the Vernon Hills, Illinois-based industry group said:

assistance in determining “essential” business classification,

summary of state “stay at home” orders,

guidance on managing the workplace during this crisis,

member news updates on status of operations, and

calendar of webinars on a variety of topics to help manage your business during this crisis.

“During these difficult times, it is more important than ever before to connect and rely on one another to conquer our personal and professional challenges,” MHEDA CEO Liz Richards said in a release. To create the page, MHEDA is gathering and sharing resources with other organizations such as: the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), National Association of Wholesalers-Distributors (NAW), American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), MHI, and the Association Education Alliance (AEA).

Visitors to the site will find critical information grouped into ten distinct categories to help material handling professionals find what they are looking for, including:

general COVID-19 information and updates

workplace guidance

emergency/financial assistance

leadership

remote workers/cybersecurity

cleaning & disinfecting

healthcare

travel

events

sales & marketing in uncertain times

