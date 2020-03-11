MODEX 2020: Intralox highlights quieter ARB sorter

Company demonstrates noise-reduction capabilities of its series 7000 activated roller ball sorter.

March 11, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

New Orleans-based conveyor belt manufacturer Intralox is demonstrating a quieter high-speed sorter that is ideal for e-commerce and other applications at the MODEX 2020 conference in Atlanta this week. The new technology is in response to customer demand for quieter equipment that can help reduce noise levels in the distribution center, according to Intralox’s Steve Moseley.

The ARB Sorter 7000 sorts parcel smalls at rates up to 12,000 parcels per hour with 99.5+% sort accuracy, the company says. It also precisely sorts parcels, parcel smalls, and other items into tightly spaced divert windows, all within a smaller footprint than traditional loop sorters. The technology allows customers to lower their overall operating costs and improve productivity.  

 

Conveyors & Sortation Systems
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

1850_opex_thumb

OPEX

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 5
OPEX shows off its products for micro fulfillment and returns.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing