MODEX 2020: Intralox highlights quieter ARB sorter

New Orleans-based conveyor belt manufacturer Intralox is demonstrating a quieter high-speed sorter that is ideal for e-commerce and other applications at the MODEX 2020 conference in Atlanta this week. The new technology is in response to customer demand for quieter equipment that can help reduce noise levels in the distribution center, according to Intralox’s Steve Moseley.

The ARB Sorter 7000 sorts parcel smalls at rates up to 12,000 parcels per hour with 99.5+% sort accuracy, the company says. It also precisely sorts parcels, parcel smalls, and other items into tightly spaced divert windows, all within a smaller footprint than traditional loop sorters. The technology allows customers to lower their overall operating costs and improve productivity.