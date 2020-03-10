MODEX 2020: BlueGrace Logistics acquires Anthym Logistics

Third-party logistics provider (3PL) BlueGrace Logistics has acquired Anthym Logistics, the company announced during the MODEX 2020 industry conference in Atlanta this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the first external transaction for Florida-based BlueGrace since it partnered with private equity firm Warburg Pincus in 2016. Anthym is a freight broker with offices in Tampa and Chicago; the company was formed in 2019 by the merger of Atomic Transportation and Cousins Logistics. Its strength in the produce industry, utilizing refrigerated carriers, will help fill growing demand for those services among BlueGrace’s customer based, company leaders said.

The deal also expands BlueGrace’s presence in its two largest locations, Tampa and Chicago, and adds offices in Boca Raton, Fla., and Birmingham, Ala.