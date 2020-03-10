MODEX 2020: BlueGrace Logistics acquires Anthym Logistics

Deal adds offices in Florida and Alabama, expands 3PL’s refrigerated truckload capacity.

March 10, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Third-party logistics provider (3PL) BlueGrace Logistics has acquired Anthym Logistics, the company announced during the MODEX 2020 industry conference in Atlanta this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the first external transaction for Florida-based BlueGrace since it partnered with private equity firm Warburg Pincus in 2016. Anthym is a freight broker with offices in Tampa and Chicago; the company was formed in 2019 by the merger of Atomic Transportation and Cousins Logistics. Its strength in the produce industry, utilizing refrigerated carriers, will help fill growing demand for those services among BlueGrace’s customer based, company leaders said. 

The deal also expands BlueGrace’s presence in its two largest locations, Tampa and Chicago, and adds offices in Boca Raton, Fla., and Birmingham, Ala.

 

3PL/Outsourcing Business Management Transportation Strategy Supply Chain Management Transportation
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

1846_powerfleet_thumbnail

PowerFleet

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 5
PowerFleet showcases its wirelesss IoT and M2M solutions for controlling, tracking, and managing lift trucks and other facility assets.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing