Modex 2020: Fanuc shows robotic bin picking functionality

Industrial robotics vendor Fanuc demonstrated robotic bin picking functionality featuring its new 3DV/1600 vision sensor and M-710iC/45M material handling robot, saying the combined system offers a larger field of view than past platforms order to serve a target market of warehouse and logistics applications. The new sensor also provides faster image acquisition processing than its predecessor and can operate in mobile scenarios rail transfer units.

Fanuc provides the robot arm, the controller, and the vision system, relying on partnerships with integrators to design custom “hands” known as end-effectors for each specific customer. Overall, the system may run with slightly slower picking speed than a human employee, but it quickly makes up the different through endurance, since robots don’t need to stop for coffee breaks, restrooms, or shift changes, the firm said.

Also in the booth, Fanuc showed off its new CRX-10iA collaborative robot, a robotic arm designed to provide ease of use, reliability, and safety. Built to pick and place small parts, the unit has a sensitive contact stop, manual guided teaching, and a new tablet pendant with a modern user interface. Together, those features allow a user to grab the arm, “teach” it picking tasks by moving it through the motions, and then “replay” that pattern on automatic operation.