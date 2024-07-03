Ceva Logistics to fold Bolloré Logistics into its operations

Ceva Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, will integrate Bolloré Logistics into its operations, a year after buying the transportation and logistics provider for $5.5 billion in 2023.

When it bought the French company last year from its parent corporation, CMA CGM noted that Bolloré Logistics has a broad reach, operating in 148 countries, employing 15,000 people, and moving some 390,000 tons of air freight and 710,000 TEUs of ocean freight per year. The unit offers seven core service categories: multimodal transport, trade compliance, contract logistics, global supply chain, industrial projects, e-commerce, and customer value.

Merging all those capabilities with CMA CGM’s own structure will create a new vertical organization aimed at allowing customers to more easily benefit from its global logistics capabilities across its services in air, ocean, ground, and rail transport, contract logistics, finished vehicle logistics, project logistics, and customs solutions, the company said.

With a vertical alignment of its product teams down to the local level, Ceva expects to accelerate its ability to engineer new solutions and then apply them more quickly to customer challenges across all geographies. In addition, Ceva said it is combining its Air and Ocean operations in order to capitalize on best practices and technology investments, notably in finalizing its implementation of CargoWise.



Since Ceva itself was acquired by CMA CGM Group in 2019, the company has expanded both its capabilities and geographic reach through numerous acquisitions. Those include adding Ingram Micro’s CLS division to boost its ecommerce solutions, GEFCO to offer finished vehicle solutions for its automotive customers and strengthen its European overland network, and now Bolloré Logistics to boost its air and ocean freight management solutions. Other targeted acquisitions boosted CEVA’s reach in perishables transport in Latin America (Cargex) and in small parcel, last mile delivery in France (Colis Privé).

“Ceva Logistics is moving to a vertical, product-driven organization that will benefit our team and our customers as we compete among the Top 5 of the logistics industry,” Ceva Logistics CEO Mathieu Friedberg said in a release. “The vision we put in place for Ceva with the support of the CMA CGM Group is taking its final form. Our ability to innovate and collaborate with our customers to improve their global supply chains through truly end-to-end solutions is unmatched in some market segments.”