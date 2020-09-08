Ceva Logistics to replace range of legacy 4PL software with CargoWise product

Global freight forwarder Ceva Logistics has begun its rollout of CargoWise, a logistics execution platform that will simplify and standardize all fourth party logistics (4PL) operational processes across its global network, the firm said Monday.

Marseille, France-based Ceva, a unit of transport and logistics provider CMA CGM Group, will implement the software over the course of the next five years, replacing multiple legacy systems. “By implementing CargoWise, CEVA Logistics will further improve productivity and efficiency as we strive to lead the way in multi-modal forwarding and contract logistics operations,” Ceva CEO Mathieu Friedberg said in a release.

According to Ceva, its teams around the world will now have real-time visibility of freight forwarding and customs actions on a single platform, as part of the company’s “Impact 2020” digital transformation plan. By the end of 2022, 50% of all Ceva locations will be fully operational on the CargoWise platform, with the whole project completed and deployed by 2025.

CargoWise is a logistics platform provided by Sydney, Australia-based WiseTech Global, that is designed to provide a single database that enables logistics service providers to execute complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, e-commerce, and cross-border compliance.

“The world of logistics has experienced significant upheaval over the past six months with the digitization and automation of processes critical for future success,” WiseTech Global Founder and CEO Richard White said in a release. “CargoWise will empower and enable Ceva Logistics to significantly improve efficiencies across its logistics and supply chain operations and continue to build its presence and strength globally.”

WiseTech has built up the capabilities of its flagship software products through a number of acquisitions in recent years, including Swedish customs and logistics solutions provider CargoIT; parcel and LTL (less than truckload) shipping software provider IFS Global Holdings (doing business as SmartFreight); the customs, freight forwarding, and warehouse management software (WMS) vendor LSI Sigma Software (DataFreight); and transportation management system (TMS) software vendor Trinium Technologies.