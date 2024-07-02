Risk of cargo theft heats up over July 4th week

The upcoming July 4th holiday week will have an increased risk of cargo theft, as extended business closures can create an advantageous operating environment for cargo thieves, according to the logistics security firm CargoNet.
In particular, thieves show a preference for non-alcoholic beverages (especially energy drinks), major appliances, and computer electronics.
Based on an analysis of 174 thefts that occurred between July 1 and July 7 over the past five years, Jersey City, New Jersey-based CargoNet has identified several key trends:
"Cargo thieves are well aware that extended holiday closures work to their advantage," Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at CargoNet, said in a release. "With theft activity already surpassing 2023's record highs, we urge the industry to remain vigilant throughout the holiday weekend."
