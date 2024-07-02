Risk of cargo theft heats up over July 4th week

The upcoming July 4th holiday week will have an increased risk of cargo theft, as extended business closures can create an advantageous operating environment for cargo thieves, according to the logistics security firm CargoNet.

In particular, thieves show a preference for non-alcoholic beverages (especially energy drinks), major appliances, and computer electronics.

Based on an analysis of 174 thefts that occurred between July 1 and July 7 over the past five years, Jersey City, New Jersey-based CargoNet has identified several key trends:

Increasing Trend: While 2023 saw record-high theft rates, 2024 is on track to surpass those numbers.

Theft Methods: Direct cargo and conveyance theft continues to be more common than complex fraud schemes.

Peak Risk Days: July 1 and 2 consistently show the highest rates of theft, likely due to loaded conveyances left unattended before the holiday.

High-Risk Areas: California, Texas, and Florida remain the states most targeted by cargo thieves. The counties of San Bernardino, CA; Maricopa, AZ; Dallas, TX; Los Angeles, CA; and Shelby, TN are particular hotspots.

"Cargo thieves are well aware that extended holiday closures work to their advantage," Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at CargoNet, said in a release. "With theft activity already surpassing 2023's record highs, we urge the industry to remain vigilant throughout the holiday weekend."

