ALAN seeks nominations for Humanitarian Logistics Awards

Do you have any colleagues who are known for their generosity and for being first in line to offer help when it’s needed? It might be time they finally got the recognition they deserve.

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), the Lakeland, Florida, nonprofit that coordinates contributions and donated services from the logistics community when natural disasters strike, is currently seeking nominations for its eighth annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards, which honor the unsung heroes of disaster relief.

“There’s a lot of amazing work that the commercial supply chain community does to facilitate humanitarian relief efforts. But all too often, it goes unrecognized,” ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton said in a release. “Our awards were created to spotlight the industry’s generosity and to honor its most compassionate companies and individuals. While ALAN works closely with a lot of these organizations to aid disaster relief efforts, there are still many deserving honorees that we won’t be made aware of—and able to honor—unless someone takes the time to nominate them.”

Nominations can be submitted at www.alanaid.org/humanitarian-awards-nomination/ up until June 28th. The winners will be announced this fall at the annual CSCMP Edge Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.