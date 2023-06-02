Saddle Creek adds 1.8 million square feet of warehouse space in four markets

Florida-based third-party logistics services provider (3PL) Saddle Creek Logistics Services is continuing to expand, adding 1.8 million square feet of warehouse space in four markets, the company said Thursday.

Lakeland, Florida-based Saddle Creek is expanding existing fulfillment operations in four locations to support the needs of new and prospective clients.

The company said it will open additional multi-client distribution centers (DCs) to provide omnichannel supply chain services in Walton, Kentucky; Joliet, Illinois; Myerstown, Pennsylvania; and North Las Vegas, Nevada.

With these new facilities, the 3PL’s distribution network will encompass more than 33.4 million square feet across 31 markets nationwide.

“Ecommerce and omnichannel retail will continue to grow, as will demand for warehousing and distribution space – particularly in strategic locations that can help to reduce transit times and ensure cost-effective deliveries to a significant percentage of the U.S. population,” said Duane Sizemore, Saddle Creek’s senior vice president, marketing and business development. “Based on our experience to date in Walton, Joliet, Myerstown, and North Las Vegas, we believe these markets are optimal for serving current and future clients.”



The move follows Saddle’s Creek’s construction of another DC in Nevada in 2022 and in Texas in 2021.







