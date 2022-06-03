Saddle Creek Logistics to open Las Vegas DC

Florida-based third-party logistics services provider (3PL) Saddle Creek Logistics Services is expanding its nationwide footprint with the construction of a distribution center (DC) in Las Vegas. Scheduled to open this August, the facility will help Saddle Creek address regional demand in the West, largely in response to accelerated e-commerce growth, the company said.

The DC is Saddle Creek’s sixth location in the western United States and expands the 3PL’s footprint to more than 30 million square feet nationwide. The 209,000 square-foot, newly constructed building will have 36-foot clear heights and 20 dock doors, and the space can be built out to suit specific client needs, according to Saddle Creek officials.

“E-commerce growth is driving demand for strategically located warehousing and fulfillment facilities that help position inventory closer to the end customer,” Rob Pericht, Saddle Creek’s senior vice president, customer solutions and operations development, said in a press release describing the project. “We’re committed to supporting our clients by investing in the right real estate to help them grow and succeed in this dynamic market.”