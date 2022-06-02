Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Saddle Creek to Open Distribution Center in Las Vegas

June 2, 2022
Saddle Creek Logistics Services today announced plans for a new multi-client distribution center (DC) in Las Vegas, Nev. Scheduled to open in August 2022, the shared-space facility will expand the third-party logistics provider’s operations in the western U.S. to meet the needs of new and current clients.

“We’re seeing a high level of interest in a Las Vegas DC. The business-friendly tax climate, strong labor pool and proximity to many major markets make it an ideal location for warehousing and distribution operations,” said Rob Pericht, Saddle Creek senior vice president, customer solutions and operations development. “It’s also advantageous for efficient and cost-effective transportation with easy access to most of the western U.S. within two days via ground service.”

The facility is Saddle Creek’s sixth location in the western U.S. and brings the 3PL’s footprint to over 30 million square feet nationwide. Located just west of Interstate 15, the newly constructed building has 36-foot clear heights and 20 dock doors. The space can be built out to suit specific client needs.

“Ecommerce growth is driving demand for strategically located warehousing and fulfillment facilities that help position inventory closer to the end customer,” Pericht said. “We’re committed to supporting our clients by investing in the right real estate to help them grow and succeed in this dynamic market.”

The new facility is located in the Silver State Commerce Center at 4230 North 5th Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89030.

