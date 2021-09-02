Saddle Creek Adds DC in South Fort Worth to Support Growth

Saddle Creek Logistics Services today announced plans for an 864,000-square-foot distribution center (DC) in Fort Worth, Texas. Scheduled to open in December 2021, the shared-space facility will help the third-party logistics provider (3PL) to accommodate growth from existing clients as well as new business opportunities.

“We’re seeing incredible demand for centrally located distribution facilities that are equipped to accommodate growing order volume,” said Bobby Hays, regional vice president of operations at Saddle Creek. “Fort Worth is a prime location for expansion because it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and a thriving business hub with a diverse labor force. It is also conveniently situated for efficient, cost-effective transportation. Many U.S. markets can be reached in two days or less via ground service.”

Saddle Creek’s new DC is located just off Interstate 35 and in close proximity to a major parcel hub. The newly constructed building has 40-foot ceilings and 120 dock doors. The space can be built out to suit specific client needs.

The Fort Worth facility is Saddle Creek’s fifth location in North Texas and 54th DC nationwide. Earlier this year, the company added new shared-space facilities in Walton, Ky., and Myerstown, Pa., and dedicated facilities in Birmingham, Ala., Kansas City, Mo., and Houston, Texas.

“We’ve added more than 5.5 million square feet of warehouse space this year. That brings our total footprint to 31 million square feet nationwide,” said Rob Pericht, Saddle Creek senior vice president, customer solutions and operations development. “We’ll continue to make strategic infrastructure investments as needed to support our clients’ business growth.”

The new facility is located in the South Fort Worth I35 Logistics Center at 11900 S. Freeway Service Road, Fort Worth 76052.