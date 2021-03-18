Saddle Creek adds Kentucky site to expand omnichannel business

Third-party logistics provider (3PL) Saddle Creek Logistics Services plans to open an e-commerce fulfillment distribution center in Kentucky in a move to strengthen its omnichannel supply chain capabilities, the company said today.

Slated to open early this summer, the 544,320-square-foot facility will offer 110 dock doors and high ceiling space on a site in Walton, Kentucky, which is about 20 miles south of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The move is Lakeland, Florida-based Saddle Creek’s latest effort to bulk up its omnichannel services since its 2020 decision to modernize its warehouse operations by deploying more than 1,500 mobile computers from Zebra Technologies Corp.

“The rapid acceleration of ecommerce growth over the past year has intensified demand for centrally located distribution facilities that are equipped to accommodate growing online and omnichannel order volume,” Duane Sizemore, Saddle Creek’s senior vice president for marketing and business development, said in a release. “Fulfilling orders from a central location, like the Cincinnati area, allows merchants to minimize transit time and cost and improve service levels for their customers.”