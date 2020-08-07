Saddle Creek Adds Senior Business Development Directors

Saddle Creek Logistics Services announced today the addition of two new senior directors of business development: Lisa Venable and Carolyn Martin.

In their new roles, Venable and Martin will oversee the development of new customer relationships and maintain organic growth within existing accounts nationwide. Venable will be based in Winston Salem, N.C. Martin will be based in Las Vegas, Nev.

Venable joins Saddle Creek with more than 25 years of experience in logistics. She spent much of her career in sales and client service at Inmar, Inc., ultimately serving as vice president of client development for the Mid-Atlantic region. Most recently, she served as director of advanced solutions at XPO Logistics, Inc. Venable is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

With more than 12 years of experience in the omnichannel fulfillment market, Martin brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to joining Saddle Creek, she served as sales director at Radial Inc. Previously, she was director of national sales at Rakuten and fulfillment sales manager at DHL. She holds a degree from Kansas State University.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa and Carolyn to the Saddle Creek team. With their extensive industry experience and commitment to service excellence, they will be valuable resources for our current and prospective clients,” said Duane Sizemore, Saddle Creek senior vice president, marketing and business development.