Saddle Creek Adds Senior Business Development Director

Lakeland, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (MindShare Strategies Media Services) – Saddle Creek Logistics Services announced today that David Hatch, senior director of systems, has been named senior director, business development. In his new role, he will develop new client relationships and maintain organic growth within existing accounts nationwide.

Hatch brings more than two decades of warehousing and systems expertise to his new role. Most recently, he led the team responsible for implementing and supporting Saddle Creek’s warehouse management and order management solutions.

Prior to joining Saddle Creek in 2013, Hatch held project management and consulting roles at Infor, implementing WMS solutions around the world. Earlier in his career, he served as operations manager for Wal-Mart Distribution, helping to start up new facilities and technology implementations. He is a graduate of Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.

“David brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role,” said Duane Sizemore, senior vice president, marketing and business development, at Saddle Creek. “His technology expertise, in particular, will be a valuable asset for delivering strategic solutions for our clients.”