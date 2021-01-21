Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Saddle Creek Adds Senior Business Development Director

January 21, 2021
No Comments

Saddle CreekLakeland, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (MindShare Strategies Media Services) – Saddle Creek Logistics Services announced today that David Hatch, senior director of systems, has been named senior director, business development. In his new role, he will develop new client relationships and maintain organic growth within existing accounts nationwide.

Hatch brings more than two decades of warehousing and systems expertise to his new role. Most recently, he led the team responsible for implementing and supporting Saddle Creek’s warehouse management and order management solutions.

Prior to joining Saddle Creek in 2013, Hatch held project management and consulting roles at Infor, implementing WMS solutions around the world. Earlier in his career, he served as operations manager for Wal-Mart Distribution, helping to start up new facilities and technology implementations. He is a graduate of Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.

“David brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role,” said Duane Sizemore, senior vice president, marketing and business development, at Saddle Creek. “His technology expertise, in particular, will be a valuable asset for delivering strategic solutions for our clients.”

Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing