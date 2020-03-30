Saddle Creek equips warehouse staff with 1,500 mobile devices from Zebra

Third-party logistics provider (3PL) Saddle Creek Logistics Services is investing in mobile computers to modernize its warehouse operations, announcing today that it has deployed more than 1,500 devices from Zebra Technologies Corp. in an effort to keep up with the changing needs of customers and support its growing omnichannel supply chain operations.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Saddle Creek has rolled out an array of data capture, barcode printing, mobile computing, and tablet solutions. Together, those devices are expected to increase productivity, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer service, the company said.

“Omnichannel fulfillment and logistics require a vast array of sophisticated technology solutions that help retailers, manufacturers, and e-commerce companies get products where they need to be quickly and cost-effectively,” Tony Hollis, Saddle Creek’s director of technology & innovation, said in a release. “Zebra’s mobility, scanning, and printing solutions have been an integral part of our ability to modernize our operations, increase customer satisfaction, and grow our business.”

The investment is in line with the strategy espoused by new Saddle Creek CEO Mark Cabrera, who rose to the top position 6 months ago with a promise to keep up with roaring e-commerce demand by expanding the 3PL’s capabilities in sophisticated technologies, network configuration, and transportation management.

Specifically, Saddle Creek will use Zebra devices including:

Android-based, ergonomic TC8000 touch computers and ultra-rugged MC9300 mobile computers to help Saddle Creek increase productivity in their warehouse, picking, and service areas,

ET50 tablets and ultra-rugged DS3600 extended-range scanners, using them as vehicle-mounted solution that allow warehouse workers and forklift operators to quickly replenish picking options and improve operational efficiency, and

DS9908-R scanner and ZT610 industrial series printers to speed up the scanning process, verify orders, and print shipping labels to quickly fulfill requests.

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Zebra says it ties those different platforms together by using a single, common “Zebra DNA” software architecture to create a common data network and connect to Saddle Creek’s cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS).