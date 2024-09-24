DCV-TV 1: News
Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – The future of fulfillment automation
Cody Upp, director of sales, marketing, and solutions design at Zebra Technologies, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about the future of fulfillment operations. They review some of the history of fulfillment automation and the major changes that these solutions have made to our supply chains. They also discuss what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.
