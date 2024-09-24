Skip to content
Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – The future of fulfillment automation
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – The future of fulfillment automation

Cody Upp, director of sales, marketing, and solutions design at Zebra Technologies, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about the future of fulfillment operations. They review some of the history of fulfillment automation and the major changes that these solutions have made to our supply chains. They also discuss what is driving the need for more advanced fulfillment automation solutions and what the future might hold for this segment of the industry.

Zebra

Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – Is it time for a new fulfillment automated mobile robot solution?
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Zebra Technologies – Is it time for a new fulfillment automated mobile robot solution?

Cody Upp, director of sales, marketing, and solutions design at Zebra Technologies, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about why the supply chain industry needs a new fulfillment automated mobile robot solution (AMR). They discuss the dynamics in the industry that drive the need for new and different types of AMRs and what specific market segments are addressed with Zebra Robotics Automation solutions. Cody and Dave also define Zebra's Team Intelligence product and what makes it different than other AMR collaborative picking robot solutions.

Zebra

Supply Chain Short Takes: SICK
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: SICK

Bruce Muir, director of industry management at SICK, joins DC Velocity’s David Maloney to discuss track and trace technology for inbound and outbound pallets. Specifically, Muir shares about SICK’s unique Ident Gate System that automatically identifies delivered goods directly at the loading gate. The track and trace system detects the shipping labels as soon as the worker drives a loaded pallet through the gate without stopping. A visual loading and condition report then indicates to the personnel whether the details match.

Supply Chain Short Takes: AutoScheduler.AI
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: AutoScheduler.AI

Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about AutoScheduler.AI, a resource planning and optimization platform that works with a warehouse management system to orchestrate all activity within the warehouse. They specifically address the benefits of centralized distribution orchestration and how AutoScheduler.AI can significantly reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and provide a birds-eye view of all warehouse operations.

Supply Chain Short Takes: Arrow
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Arrow

Max Campbell, national sales director at Arrow (a PartsASAP company), speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about new forklift clamps that can sense the load being carried. The clamps incorporate sophisticated technologies to automatically set calibration and pressure to assure precise handling without damage, even when driving over dock plates and rough surfaces.

Supply Chain Short Takes: Regal Rexnord
DCV-TV 1: News

Supply Chain Short Takes: Regal Rexnord

Ron Roth, business development manager of Regal Rexnord, speaks with DC Velocity's David Maloney about last mile sortation – what it does and how it can revolutionize final mile fulfillment.

DCV-TV 2: Case Studies

Big gains for Big Lots
Videos

Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Videos

Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
Videos

More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Videos

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Videos

Ruan: Raising their spirits

DCV-TV 3: Webcasts

Conair force
Videos

Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
Videos

TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Videos

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
Videos

L.L.Bean: The great indoors

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Pantograph Reach Truck from NOBLELIFT
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

RT33-44SP / RT33DP Lithium Pantograph Reach Truck from NOBLELIFT

EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT
EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT
EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

EDGE Elite Lithium Pallet Jack by NOBLELIFT

DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

