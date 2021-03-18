Saddle Creek Adds Fulfillment Distribution Center to Support Ecommerce Demand

Saddle Creek Logistics Services today announced plans to open a 544,320-square-foot ecommerce fulfillment distribution center in Walton, Ky. The facility further expands the company’s robust nationwide network of DCs and strengthens its omnichannel supply chain capabilities. Slated to open early this summer, the space is now available for lease.

“The rapid acceleration of ecommerce growth over the past year has intensified demand for centrally located distribution facilities that are equipped to accommodate growing online and omnichannel order volume,” said Duane Sizemore, senior vice president, marketing and business development, at Saddle Creek. “Fulfilling orders from a central location, like the Cincinnati area, allows merchants to minimize transit time and cost and improve service levels for their customers.”

Saddle Creek’s facility is conveniently located near the intersection of Interstates 71 and 75 and in close proximity to a major parcel hub. From this strategic position, more than 90 percent of the United States can be reached in one to two days via ground service.

Built in 2020, the space is specifically designed for ecommerce fulfillment with high ceilings and 110 dock doors. The shared-space facility also offers ambient storage for retail and manufacturing distribution.

To support the needs of ecommerce clients, the facility will provide value-added services, returns management and parcel shipping programs in addition to warehousing and order fulfillment. A robust warehouse management system (WMS) and order management system (OMS) will help to ensure peak performance.

“In recent years, Saddle Creek has enjoyed tremendous growth across the board, but especially in the ecommerce space. This new, state-of-the-art facility signals our continued commitment to invest in the facilities and resources necessary to support and grow with our clients,” Sizemore said. “We’re excited to extend our hallmark service excellence to this new market.”

The facility is located at 300 Richard Knock Way, Walton, Ky.