Two Regional DB Schenker Distribution Centers Earn their FSSC 22000 Certification

Miami FL, May 24, 2023 - Two DB Schenker Canada regional DCs have earned their FSSC 22000 certification, a comprehensive certification program that covers food safety management requirements for food manufacturers, packaging material manufacturers and food processors.

In response to one long-time customer’s request for help meeting its own FSSC 22000 requirements, DB Schenker sprang into action and got both DCs certified quickly. DB Schenker operates two regional distribution centers (DCs) for that global food and candy manufacturer. The global logistics provider also handles all distribution and importing for the manufacturer in Canada.

“Instead of waiting for the certification to be mandated, we decided to tackle it proactively and get our two regional DCs certified,” said Nina Arkhipova, a quality assurance manager at DB Schenker. “There was really no point in waiting, so we just got out ahead of the mandate and did it on our own.”

A food safety management system certification scheme developed by the Foundation for Food Safety Certification, FSSC 22000 is required by many food retailers and manufacturers because it demonstrates that a company has a robust food safety management system in place.

The certification also incorporates additional requirements for programs like Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Good Hygiene Practices (GHP).

DB Schenker’s newly-certified facilities include two regional distribution centers with 900,000 square feet of space and 200 employees. The 24/7 operation ships roughly 100,000 cases per day to 700 ship-to locations from coast to coast plus the US, Australia, New Zealand and Japan inbound globally, including raw materials and packaging materials from producers to the plants.

Fara Ali, a DB Schenker quality assurance manager, said the path to FSSC 22000 certification began when the global logistic provider decided to develop an even more robust, quality system that was geared specifically towards food safety. The reasoning was simple: large grocers and retailers that the logistics provider serves were likely to make the certification standard for all of their suppliers.

Looking ahead, DB Schenker plans to expand the FSSC 22000 certification into a new regional DC to support future growth. It also plans to maintain and improve upon its food safety and quality program, and views the FSSC 22000 certification as an asset for securing future business opportunities.