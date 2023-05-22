enVista Joins Manhattan Associates Manhattan Value Partner Program as Gold Partner

INDIANAPOLIS (May 22, 2023) – enVista, a global consulting, managed services and material handling automation firm, today announces that it has joined Manhattan Associates’ Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) Program. The MVP Program connects Manhattan Associates with best-in-class vendors to deliver added value to customer engagements. enVista is an MVP Gold partner, which recognizes enVista as a trusted, third-party integrator of Manhattan Associates’ solution suite, including its Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System and Labor Management System.

enVista’s relationship with Manhattan Associates dates back over 20 years, and today enVista is the sole MVP to bring expertise across supply chain strategy, automation and supply chain execution systems. As a seasoned supply chain execution systems implementation partner, enVista provides clients with an experienced technology solutions practice, robust resources and a proven implementation methodology across multiple solutions.

enVista’s CEO, John Stitz, said, “It is an incredible honor for enVista to be a Gold Partner in Manhattan Associates’ MVP Program. We are bringing with us to the program our industry-recognized domain expertise around supply chain strategy, automation and robotics, labor management, transportation management and retail strategy. This breadth of expertise is unlike any other partner in the MVP program. Together, enVista and Manhattan Associates will provide clients with access to a powerhouse duo of supply chain execution software and implementation expertise for maximally successful projects.”

enVista’s Sr. VP of Supply Chain Solutions, Shane Smith, said, “This is a game changer for leaders that are investing in supply chain execution technology. With Manhattan’s partnership, enVista is solidified as a leading, experienced Manhattan partner. I look forward to continuing to lead this standout team as we help supply chains optimize their warehouses to reach operational excellence.”

enVista’s WMS team has led more than 500 successful implementations and is the largest WMS implementation practice in the world.

enVista will be at Manhattan Momentum, the supply chain commerce conference, from May 22-25 in Phoenix, Arizona.

